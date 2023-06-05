Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,450,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 379,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

