Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,361. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

