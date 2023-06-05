Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Teri List Sells 1,250 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,286,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,711,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.