Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 20,325 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America comprises about 1.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 4.68% of FreightCar America worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 28.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 249,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 12,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FreightCar America Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on RAIL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Featured Stories

