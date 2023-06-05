Minerva Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Saga Communications makes up approximately 3.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 3.39% of Saga Communications worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGA. State Street Corp grew its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

SGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

