Minerva Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Tredegar comprises 2.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TG. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,504,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after buying an additional 154,788 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. 399,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,263. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Tredegar Announces Dividend

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is 157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tredegar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Profile

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Stories

