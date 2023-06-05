Minerva Advisors LLC Increases Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America comprises about 1.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.68% of FreightCar America worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 15,251 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RAIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

