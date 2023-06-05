Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 168,758 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,758 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises 5.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 66,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 135,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,891. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

