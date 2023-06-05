Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 30.72%.

Shares of MINM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.48. 28,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,147. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

