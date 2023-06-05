Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.25). Minim had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

MINM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 28,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

