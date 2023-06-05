Mirova Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Price Performance
IQV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.56. The company had a trading volume of 115,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.