Mirova Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.56. The company had a trading volume of 115,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

