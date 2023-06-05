Mirova Invests $277,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AQUA remained flat at $49.88 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.