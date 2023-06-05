Mirova Invests $319,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,067.86. 62,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,242. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,911.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,668.56. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

