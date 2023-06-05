Mirova Purchases 850 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.62. 215,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

