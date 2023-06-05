Mirova Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 657,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

