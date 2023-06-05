MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 5,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,869. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,795,469 shares of company stock worth $874,631 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

