Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,910,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moderna stock opened at $130.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

