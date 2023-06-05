MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $397.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

