Morgan Stanley Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

