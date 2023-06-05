MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $9.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

