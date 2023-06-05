Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.54), with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.75 ($1.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.71. The firm has a market cap of £112.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

