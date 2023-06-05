Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.97.

About Mulvihill S Split

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

