MVL Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $69.00 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

