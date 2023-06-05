My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $848,177.86

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $848,177.86 and approximately $177,933.31 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003700 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026656 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008430 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

