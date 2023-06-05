Nano Achieves Market Cap of $99.14 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $99.14 million and $2.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00340430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00543188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00424592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

