National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

