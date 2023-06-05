National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Trading Up 11.1 %
National CineMedia stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
