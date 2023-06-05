Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $11,700.00

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £117 ($144.59) and last traded at £116 ($143.35), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £116 ($143.35).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £100.07.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
