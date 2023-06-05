Natixis Acquires 534,731 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.4% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $161,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

WFC stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $40.86. 3,732,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,303,348. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.