Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Natixis owned 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $128,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $323.09. The company had a trading volume of 370,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,877. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.93. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

