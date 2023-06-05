Natixis Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $56,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.3 %

AutoNation stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.32. 99,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,731. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

