Natixis Has $61.55 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,456 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $61,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.43 on Monday, reaching $333.75. 269,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,270. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $498.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

