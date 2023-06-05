Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 5,868 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.27. 563,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

