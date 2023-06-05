Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $97,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.54. The company had a trading volume of 244,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,871. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

