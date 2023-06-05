NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Trading Down 4.4%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 13,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 203,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

