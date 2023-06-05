Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 120,347 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 893.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,347 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,973,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,333,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

