Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.25. 1,336,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.