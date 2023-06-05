Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 799.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital Company Profile

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

