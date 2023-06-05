Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 341.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.
Shares of MCD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,367. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.73.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
