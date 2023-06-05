Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in RPM International were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 556,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,859. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

