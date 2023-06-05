Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $762,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
Shares of RRX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.39. 368,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,841. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
