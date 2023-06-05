Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $762,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.39. 368,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,841. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.