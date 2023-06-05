Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Allstate accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,389. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.