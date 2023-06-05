Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $134.68 million and $4.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,808.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00339447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00546012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00065777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00421844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,555,389,274 coins and its circulating supply is 40,983,088,232 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

