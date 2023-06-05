NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in NetApp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

