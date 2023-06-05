NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About NetSol Technologies
