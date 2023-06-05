Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $449,240.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00.

NEM opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

