NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $74.03. 1,567,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,635. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.