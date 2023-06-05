NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.92.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.