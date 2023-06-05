Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.64

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 329835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.
Nextracker Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
