NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 544,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 196,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NIKE stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,490. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

