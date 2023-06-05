Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.18.
NTR opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
